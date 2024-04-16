 Will R Ashwin, Jos Buttler return to RR line-up? Check Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals likely XIs | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Will R Ashwin, Jos Buttler return to RR line-up? Check Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals likely XIs

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 16, 2024 11:49 AM IST

Kolkata Knight Riders will look to dethrone Rajasthan Royals from the top spot on Tuesday. Check KKR vs RR likely XIs.

After registering a thrilling win over the Punjab Kings on Saturday, table-toppers Rajasthan Royals will be up for another challenge against the two-time former champions Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday. KKR, who are currently placed at no.2 in the table, will be looking to dethrone Rajasthan from the top spot if they manage to prevail over the latter.

Jos Buttler missed the last match against Punjab Kings due to niggle.(AP)
Jos Buttler missed the last match against Punjab Kings due to niggle.(AP)

The Shreyas Iyer-led side will be looking to continue from their left-off against the LSG on Sunday. They will also be backing their demolishing opening pair of Sunil Narine and Phil Salt who have paid dividends in almost every KKR win this year. Salt unleashed devastation against LSG with a spell-binding knock of 89 runs off just 47 deliveries which included 14 fours and 3 sixes. Their bowling order was top-notch with the league’s most expensive player Mitchell Starc showcasing his captivating bowling in the very same encounter.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir goes point-blank on Chandrakant Pandit's 'militant-style' KKR coaching allegation: 'Whatever's said...'

The Royals will be eyeing the return of balance after a faltering batting performance against Punjab in their last match. The inaugural edition champions began their 147-run chase against the hosts courageously in the absence of their star opener Jos Buttler. However, some loose batting from the RR players led to wickets tumbling one after the other. The Sanju Samson side clung onto the edge of the cliff at 138/7 with 10 runs required off the final over before the Caribbean sensation Shimron Hetmyer held his nerve to turn the match in RR’s favour.

RR likely XI if batting first

Yashaswi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler (wk), Sanju Samson (c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult

RR likely XI if bowling first

Yashaswi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler (wk), Sanju Samson (c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Keshav Maharaj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult

Impact Players: Kuldeep Sen, Rovman Powell.

KKR likely XI if batting first

Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana.

KKR likely XI if bowling first

Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakravarthy, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora.

Impact Players: Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Score, RCB vs SRH Live Score and get exclusive insights with the IPL Match Today, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / Will R Ashwin, Jos Buttler return to RR line-up? Check Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals likely XIs
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On