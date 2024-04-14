Gautam Gambhir goes point-blank on Chandrakant Pandit's 'militant-style' KKR coaching allegation: 'Whatever's said...'

Kolkata Knight Riders' mentor Gautam Gambhir has come in support of the side's head coach Chandrakant Pandit, whose coaching style was termed “militant” by former KKR all-rounder David Wiese. The veteran cricketer, who now plies his trade for Namibia, claimed that many foreign players in the roster of KKR were frustrated by Pandit's tough style of functioning during last year’s IPL. Kolkata Knight Riders coach Chandrakant Pandit and mentor Gautam Gambhir (PTI)

“He (Pandit) is known in India as a very militant type of coach. He is very strict, very disciplinarian that type of stuff," Wiese had said on the ‘Hitman for Hire: A year in the life of a franchise cricketer’ podcast recently.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Also read Why are Lucknow Super Giants wearing green and maroon jersey in IPL 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders?

“Sometimes in franchise cricket, when you have overseas guys, who’ve played all over the world, they don’t need anyone coming and telling them how they need to behave, what they need to wear and what they need to do the whole time. So, that was tough.

Gambhir, however, had a different opinion on Pandit, stating that his working relationship with Pandit has remained positive. The former KKR captain also added that Pandit has laudable credentials from domestic cricket, and he deserved the opportunity at the Knight Riders.

"I have not heard about any criticism. It's been early days, and my working relationship with him has been really very good. Hopefully, it will continue that way. Whatever has been said, I have no clue about it. I think he has been pretty successful in first-class cricket, and that is the reason why he has got this opportunity. So far, it has been really good working with him," said Gambhir, as quoted by Times Now.

Earlier, KKR's star senior all-rounder Andre Russell had also supported Pandit, following Wiese's criticism.

“We’ve been working with him from last year. I think when you're working with a coach for the first time, you have to make sure that you adjust to their philosophy. There have to be rules. We are professionals. So, we don't complain,” said Russell last month.

“I try to do the best for this franchise. He's been doing an amazing job, and we've gotten coming back as well,” he added.

KKR meet LSG

The Knight Riders will look for their fourth win of the season as they meet the Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. KKR are currently second with three wins, but will remain at the same spot even with a win, as Rajasthan Royals – the top-placed side – has played two more games, with five victories so far.