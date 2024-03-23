Will Rishabh Pant keep wickets? Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings Likely XI, PBKS vs DC head-to-head record

IPL has always been blessed with the biggest cricketers in the world but in its glittering exitance of 17 years, it is hard to find matches which were centred on one player alone. The IPL 2024 match no.2 between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings is so much about Rishabh Pant and him alone that it could well be the first such instance. Rishabh Pant (R) interacting with Sourav Ganguli of Delhi Capitals during the practice session at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium

Pant is coming back after 15 months. He survived a horrific car crash. He was in crutches for months. Took a few more months to hold a cricket bat and some more to be declared IPL-ready. But he finally is after an immense show of grit, courage and determination.

It's a unique amalgamation of relief and excitement between fans and experts alike to see Pant back on the cricket field. Will he still still be able hit those one-handed sixes? Can he last the entire tournament? Will he be able to keep wickets? The questions are there but so is the satisfaction to see ready to lead DC again.

The newly-constructed Maharaja Yadavindra Singh cricket stadium in Mullanpur will have all the answers on a Saturday evening.

It is not yet clear whether Pant will start his keeping duties immediately. In case he doesn't, DC will fall back on either West Indian Shai Hope or South Africa's Tristan Stubbs.

DC have a potent fast-bowling arsenal but their spearhead Anrich Nortje is yet to arrive in India.

Warner, who recently retired from Test cricket, will be hoping to make a mark and secure a spot in the T20 World Cup-bound Australian side.

In Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Pant and Stubbs, DC have explosive batting line-up, while Anrich Nortje will lead their bowling attack in the company of Indian veteran Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel.

DC Likely (If batting first): David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (capt, wk), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Kumar Kushagra, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma

DC likely XI (If bowling first): David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (capt, wk), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

PBKS look to shed past baggage

The Punjab trophy cabinet is empty, too. They have made it to the final only once, in 2014, losing to Kolkata Knight Riders on that occasion.

After finishing sixth for four consecutive seasons between 2019 and 2022, PBKS dropped to eighth in 2023 and will look to turn things around this time.

In Shikhar Dhawan, PBKS have a skipper who would be desperate to prove a point after being side-lined from the national set-up.

PBKS have a new vice-captain in Jitesh Sharma but Jonny Bairstow's form would be a concern.

The side has some feisty all-rounders in Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone and Rishi Dhawan, while Kagiso Rabada will lead the bowling attack in the company of Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel and Nathan Ellis.

PBKS Likely XI (If batting first): Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Sam Curran, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS Likely XI (If bowling first): Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Sam Curran, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS vs DC head-to-head record

There's nothing to choose from, really. In the 32 matches between these two sides, PBKS have won 16 and DC have won 16.

