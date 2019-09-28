Will Shahid Afridi coach Pakistan in future? All-rounder reveals plans

cricket

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 13:28 IST

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi is all set to make a return to the cricket field when he returns to play for his new team Qalandars in the Abu Dhabi T10 in November. “I wouldn’t have been here if I cannot play in this format. I am fit and enjoying playing. I will give my best, sometimes I am successful, sometimes I am not,” he told Gulf News about his fitness.

He also spoke about Misbah being roped in as Pakistan’s head coach and selector and said that the former captain now needs a minimum of 3 years to get things back on track. “Misbah has a huge responsibility now and he has to deliver. I sincerely feel that the changes that have been brought about in Pakistan cricket should run for two to three years. Misbah would need at least three years to get the team in order,” he further added.

ALSO READ: Suresh Raina has his say on MS Dhoni’s retirement

So, is Afridi ready to coach Pakistan in the future?

“I don’t have the temperament to coach the national team. Moreover, I am fit as ever so my focus is on playing cricket right now and try and give my best for the team,” he added.

However, he was quick to add that he would like to start his coaching stint by grooming younger age group players and help them improve their mental aspect of the game.

“I would be interested in coaching young boys under 18 and 19. It is that age they need coaching. If I tell my story to a young aspiring cricketer, especially on how I braved the pressure situations in tough games. This way I can pass on my experience to them. Not only will they be motivated but also they will be learning a lot of new things that will help them to become a good cricketer,” the flamboyant all-rounder said.

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 13:27 IST