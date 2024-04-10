Will Vijay Shankar get another chance? Check Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Likely XIs

The defeats in last two matches have put Gujarat Titans in a tricky position in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League. Titans made a solid reputation as a strong unit by reaching finals in their first two seasons in the league but they have not been at their best this season. They have lost two of their first four matches and next face an undefeated Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday. Vijay Shankar has not been able to make an impact for Gujarat Titans.(AFP)

The Ahmedabad-based franchise might make some changes to their line-up to get back to winning ways. Vijay Shankar has been a major disappointment with the bat for the Titans thus far as he scored just 57 runs and he might face the axe with Shahrukh Khan still waiting in the wings.

Star spinner Rashid Khan has also not been at his best this season with just 5 wickets at an economy rate of 8.65.

Shubman Gill is also looking to get his mojo back as the batting unit has to put up a collective effort to get their campaign back on track.

Gujarat Titans playing XI if bowl first: Shubman Gill (c), Sharath BR (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma

Gujarat Titans playing XI if bat first: Shubman Gill (c), Sharath BR (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Kane Williamson, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Darshan Nalkande

Rajasthan Royals look to extend winning streak

Sanju Samson and Co. have turned out to be a force to reckon with this season with four wins in as many matches. The return of Jos Buttler's form with a ton against RCB is also a massive boost for the inaugural champions. Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag are scoring consistently for the Royals this season to strengthen their batting unit.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's rough patch remains the only area of concern for RR as the southpaw has failed to get going in the powerplay in the pink outfit.

However, they are expected to stick with the winning combination to make it five-in-five.

Rajasthan Royals playing XI if bowl first: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals playing XI if bat first: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger