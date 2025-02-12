Menu Explore
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2025
'Won't stand and explain': Rohit Sharma tight-lipped on CT plans but says India will 'continue' on 2023 WC template

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 12, 2025 10:04 PM IST

Team India registered a thumping win over England in the final ODI to clinch a 3-0 series victory.

India completed a resounding 3-0 sweep over England in the ODI series, delivering a commanding performance in the final game with a crushing 142-run victory. Skipper Rohit Sharma, reflecting on the team’s approach and preparations for the upcoming Champions Trophy, stated that the squad enjoys the liberty to play their natural game, with occasional failures being an accepted part of the process.

India's Rohit Sharma after India's series win(REUTERS)
India's Rohit Sharma after India's series win(REUTERS)

“There is a bit of freedom in the squad to go out there and play the way you want. The World Cup (2023) was a perfect example of that. We want to continue to do that. There will be times it will not fall in place but that's okay,” Rohit said in the post-match presentation.

The aggressive mindset was on full display throughout the series, with India consistently taking the attack to England’s bowlers. The final ODI in Ahmedabad saw Shubman Gill lead the charge with a brilliant 112, supported by Virat Kohli’s 52 and Shreyas Iyer’s quickfire 78. Their contributions ensured India posted a formidable 356 before bundling England out cheaply.

With the Champions Trophy set to begin on February 19, Rohit remained tight-lipped about specific plans but hinted at a clear roadmap for the tournament. “Obviously, there are certain things we are looking at and I am not going to stand here and explain those. It is our job as well to keep some consistency within the squad and the communication is clear,” he stated.

Gill named Player of the Series

Shubman Gill, who was named both Player of the Match and Player of the Series, credited his composed approach on a tricky surface.

“I was feeling good. I think this was one of the better knocks. The pitch was a bit tricky at the start so it's satisfying. There was a bit for the fast bowlers. It was seaming, so the chat was to rotate strike and not lose wickets in Power Play, build on the momentum and take it from there,” Gill explained.

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE SCORE, India vs England Live Score and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
