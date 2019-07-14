World Cup 2019 final, New Zealand vs England:154 kph! Mark Wood bowls fastest delivery of tournament

England fast bowler Mark Wood achieved a massive feat during the ICC World Cup 2019 final against New Zealand as he bowled the fastest delivery of the tournament. Wood bowled a 154kph (95.7mph) delivery to Henry Nicholls - the joint fastest along with compatriot Jofra Archer and Australia’s Mitchell Starc. The trio is followed by New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson (152kph) and Shannon Gabriel of the West Indies (150kph).

New Zealand once again put up a modest batting performance under overcast conditions to post 241 for eight.

Nicholls (55 off 77 balls) and skipper Kane Williamson (30, 53 balls) added 74 runs for the second wicket after a fabulous first spell from Chris Woakes (3/37 in 9 overs) and Jofra Archer (1/42 in 10 overs) on a helpful Lord’s track.

While Woakes had the best figures statistically, it was the tall Liam Plunkett (3/42 in 10 overs), who used the cross-seam variations effectively to stop the Black Caps on their tracks.

They would now be hoping that their pace bowlers use the conditions as well as the England bowlers did in the first half. Only Tom Latham (47 off 56 balls) contributed in the middle overs in another mediocre effort from the New Zealanders on another big day.

