World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs England: Streaker attempts pitch invasion, gets tackled by cops, see photos

The Cricket World Cup 2019 final between New Zealand and England saw a moment of chaos when a scantily dressed woman attemped to invade the pitch. The security guards were quick to stop the streaker near the boundary ropes and dragged her out of the ground. The moment took place when England, who were asked to bowl by the Kiwis, had reduced the opposition to 45/1 at Lord’s.

The woman was later revealed to be the mother of Vitaly Zdorovetskiy. In May, Zdorovetskiy’s girlfriend, model Kinsey Wolanski had caused an interruption during the Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham, as she ran across the ground in a bid to promote Zdorovetskiy’s porn website.

Zdorovetskiy’s mother’s appears to have similar motives as she was seen wearing an outfit with the name of the website.

Liam Plunkett struck twice to put England on top in the World Cup final against New Zealand at Lord’s on Sunday, taking the prized wicket of Kane Williamson before bowling the established Henry Nicholls.

Fellow quick Mark Wood followed up to remove veteran batsman Ross Taylor to leave the Black Caps faltering at 141-4 in the 34th over.

Williamson, just as he had done in his side’s shock semi-final victory over India, batted first after winning the toss in overcast conditions.

