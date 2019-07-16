World Cup 2019: India vs Pakistan clash pips historic final to emerge as most talked about match of the tournament on Twitter

After six weeks of high intensity action-packed cricket, the hosts England emerged as the World Champions after defeating Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in an epic finale. The nail-biting encounter between the two teams battling it out in a Super Over, and the winner being decided on the basis of more number of boundaries. The controversial ICC rule became a matter of debate for criket fraternity and fans from all over the world on Twitter.

READ | Did Indian team management miss a trick by not investing in Shreyas Iyer as India’s number 4?

Throughout the tournament, millions of cricket followers expressed their opinions on winning moments, shocking upsets, classic catches, and memes about the rain on the microblogging website. According to a press release, the #CWC19 conversation generated 31 million Tweets from 20th May to 15th July. Comparing the hashtag #CWC19 to the last Cricket World Cup hashtag #CWC15, there was more than a 100% growth in Tweet volume containing the official hashtag.

READ | New Zealand team’s homecoming ceremony put on hold

The release further revealed that despite the ongoing debate over the controversial final, India vs Pakistan remained the most talked about encounter of the tournament, than the final. With 2.9 million Tweets, it emerged as the biggest One Day International (ODI) match ever on Twitter. The second most-Tweeted was the final between #ENGvNZ followed by the first semi-final #INDvNZ.

Virat Kohli’s meeting with 87-year-old fan Charulata Patel emerged as the most retweeted tweet of the tournament.

Also would like to thank all our fans for all the love & support & especially Charulata Patel ji. She's 87 and probably one of the most passionate & dedicated fans I've ever seen. Age is just a number, passion takes you leaps & bounds. With her blessings, on to the next one. 🙏🏼😇 pic.twitter.com/XHII8zw1F2 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 2, 2019

Here are some other major trends on Twitter from the World Cup:

Most mentioned team emojis

1. #TeamIndia - India

2. #WeHaveWeWill - Pakistan

3. #WeAreEngland - England

4. #BackTheBlackCaps - New Zealand

5. #ProteaFire - South Africa

Most mentioned captain emojis

1. #ViratKohli - India

2. #SarfarazAhmed - Pakistan

3. #KaneWilliamson - New Zealand

4. #EoinMorgan - England

5. #AaronFinch - Australia

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 16:46 IST