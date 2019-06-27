World Cup 2019: Shai Hope hilariously misses out MS Dhoni’s stumping - watch video

West Indies wicketkeeper Shai Hope had an absolute horror on the field against India on Thursday when he missed out an easy stumping chance to dismiss Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The incident took place in the 34th over when Fabian Allen bowled a flighted one to the former India skipper to lure him in front. Dhoni fell for the trap and stepped in forward to play the ball. But the batsman completely missed the ball as it travelled to Shai Hope’s gloves.

Far ahead down the pitch, the 37-year-old gave up completely, but Hope failed to grab the ball and fumbled, allowing Dhoni to return to the crease. Hope got another chance as he managed to pick the ball with his right hand, but he knocked down the stumps with his left-hand and then started fumbling again.

By the time Hope could recover the ball, Dhoni had returned safely to the crease and the opportunity was missed.

The wicketkeeper-batsman was dismissed for 28 in a similar fashion in the previous match against Afghanistan. It was only the second time in his career that Dhoni was dismissed by stumping.

Earlier, India won the toss and elected to bat against Windies in Manchester.

