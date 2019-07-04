World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli crashes KL Rahul’s interview on ‘Chahal TV’ – Watch

Mood in the Team India camp is on a high after they sealed a place in the semi-finals of the ongoing edition of the ICC World Cup 2019 following their victory of Bangladesh on Tuesday. The players are in good spirits and it came to the fore when spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was interviewing opener KL Rahul for the latest episode of his much-talked about ‘Chahal TV’. Skipper Virat Kohli crashed the interview and the banter that followed between him and Chahal was pure gold. ((ICC World Cup 2019: Full Coverage))

Rahul was speaking to Chahal after his 92-ball 77 against Bangladesh which helped India seal a place in the final four. But as the two cricketers where approaching the final part of the interview, Kohli’s presence made them stop the interview for a brief period.

“Puri koshish kar rahe hai Chahal TV me ghusne ki. Maine inhe gussa liya fir bhi (He is trying really hard to make an appearance on Chahal TV ),” Chahal was heard saying in the video uploaded by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official social media account.

The Indian captain hit back and said: “Mujhe aana nahi tha, mujhe isne (Rahul) ne bulaya tha.”

But Chahal was having none of it and he kept pulling Kohli’s leg and said:“Ye scheme hai Chahal TV pe aane ki. Kaisi tadap hoti hai logo ko Chahal TV pe aane ke lie. Ek baat camera udhar kariye… semi-final (This is just a scheme as people are very eager to make an appearance on Chahal TV).”

SPECIAL: @yuzi_chahal & @klrahul11 recap Edgbaston win as captain @imVkohli makes a special appearance on our latest episode of Chahal TV



Watch the Full episode here ➡️➡️ https://t.co/um1un876qA pic.twitter.com/w4bAphSGZ5 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 4, 2019

Following their victory over Bangladesh, India will now meet either England or New Zealand in the semi-final. India are slated to face Sri Lanka in their final league match and for Kohli and company, this fixture should be an easy affair.

If Australia win their match against South Africa and India win their match against Sri Lanka, Kohli and company will take on England at Edgbaston on July 11. However, if Australia are downed by South Africa and India win against Sri Lanka, India claim the top spot and will take on New Zealand in Manchester on July 9.

