World Cup 2027: Virat Kohli’s place all but assured, but Rohit Sharma stutters in the wrong place at the wrong time

How quickly does time change? Until three months ago, Virat Kohli’s back-to-back ducks in Australia threatened to put his World Cup plans in jeopardy, whereas Rohit Sharma, with a whirlwind century in Sydney, started his South Africa preparations with a bang. It was his sixth ODI hundred Down Under. No biggie, right? Only this one was arguably the most important one of his career. Rohit had come into the series with a lot having happened – retired from Test cricket and removed as captain despite leading India to a Champions Trophy triumph in the last game. If this weren’t a stiff test, nothing would be. Seven kilos lighter, but with motivation fiercer than ever before, Rohit made a statement with 74 and 121 not out. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma had a very contrasting ODI series for India against New Zealand (AFP)

So much so that Kohli’s 74 was almost an afterthought. After the game, Ravi Shastri brought together India’s two batting superstars, and while no direct questions were asked about their 2027 World Cup aspirations, Ro-Ko’s next big goal was evident. They were here for that World Cup, one they came so close to winning together in 2023, and the one limited-overs ICC trophy that’s thus far eluded Rohit. A sight to behold it was, seeing the two pillars of Indian batting together, giving a candid interview. Through all the rifts and rumours, the highs and lows, the euphoria and the heartbreak, surviving it all, there they stood, reunited for a common goal.

However, such is the nature of the beast, more so for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, that one move is all it takes for plans to go awry. While Kohli, with two consecutive high-scoring series, has made his participation in the World Cup in South Africa inevitable, Rohit’s rare failure comes at the wrong time. A year older than Virat, Rohit’s troubles appear to be more inside his head than anything else. Physically, he’s in one of the best shapes of his career, but mentally is where the problem seems to lie.

Why wrong place, wrong time? Simple. Because between now and the next ODI series, a six-month gap awaits, where anything could go wrong. Rohit will be back playing competitive cricket in less than two months’ time, when he’ll turn up for the IPL 2026. But a quick glance across his last two seasons paints the bigger picture. T20 is the last platform Rohit would want to bank on. It’s a format that’s long turned its back on him. He may have scored 417 and 418 runs in the last two editions of the IPL, but the fact that he hardly took the field last year, and that 100 out of his 417 runs in 2024 came in one match, indicates he’s a spent force on that front.

The Mumbai Indians, at max, could help Rohit stay in the thick of things, but another sub-par IPL may not be ideal for his preparations. If he survives that, the next stop in England is exactly what Rohit would be waiting for. He boasts a fantastic record in England, with 410 runs from 10 matches at an average of 58.57, and this doesn’t even include his record-breaking World Cup 2019 campaign. Who could forget that summer six years ago, when Rohit blasted five centuries – the most in a single edition of the World Cup – en route to amassing 648 runs? One bad series – 61 runs from three games against New Zealand – should not be enough to push Rohit out, although he must get some clarity on his approach. Rohit has slowed down considerably under Shubman Gill’s captaincy, and the fact that the bat twisted in his hands in two of his three dismissals while attempting the big hoick perhaps suggests he is no longer confident enough to replicate the approach that once made him selfless.

Kohli's still got it As for Kohli, no one’s come good on the 2016 Instagram trend than India’s chase master. Brick by brick, inning by inning, Kohli, a decade removed from his most successful year in international cricket, is stitching something extraordinary. 352 runs against South Africa, followed by another 240 against the BlackCaps, Kohli is redefining greatness at an age where careers start to wind up. Last night, he almost pulled off a Mohali and MCG-like heist, and who knows? Had it been for even a little more resistance from a couple of the batters, India’s streak would be alive.

Kohli is digging deep to use each of his instincts to craft his purple patch. The return of the power game, which for years had gone missing, is back. And most importantly, Kohli switching back on his master-chaser mode is just what the world of cricket yearned for. And here’s the deal-breaker. That the 37-year-old Kohli continues to carry this Indian team – where youngsters are knocking on the door – on his back is why he should be the first name on that flight to South Africa. Injury has never been an issue with Kohli. In fact, he pays more attention to recovery time than anything else, now more than ever, keeping him in inviable shape. And with Kohli expected to defend Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL title, match practice isn’t a concern either.

Despite the New Zealand blow, Kohli has all but assured himself of a place in India’s World Cup plans, and while Rohit isn’t out by any stretch of the imagination, he would have hoped for better returns.