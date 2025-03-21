World Test Championship to introduce extra points for away wins, set to amplify rewards for dominant victories: Report

The ICC is considering a revamp of the World Test Championship, beginning with the next cycle beginning in June 2025. The new system could see bonus points for victories with large margins, as well as potentially higher weightage for away victories. Team India players during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25(AFP)

The WTC’s third cycle will conclude this summer with the final between South Africa and Australia at Lord’s. However, the ICC has come into criticism for an opaque and unfair system in the league stage, prompting this change, as per The Telegraph.

The bonus point would emulate the structure of several First Class domestic competitions, such as the Ranji Trophy or the Sheffield Shield. This would provide teams incentive for aggressive cricket, and reward dominant performances.

Moreover, the ICC will try to use this system to further make it a more equitable tournament. Due to its strange structure wherein not all 10 teams play one another, the new system intends to reward overseas series victories higher than home series.

The new points system will be discussed in the ICC’s meeting in April. The intention is to level the playing field over a cycle that sees India, Australia, and England play almost twice as many matches as the rest of the field. Moreover, it is potentially set to introduce a seedings system, which would weigh victories against the ‘stronger’ teams higher, while making their path a touch trickier.

ECB critical of current system

England’s ECB has been a vocal critic of the current structure, having failed to reach the final despite being hosts on all three occasions so far. The leadership and players alike have complained about the WTC, with captain Ben Stokes stating he finds it “utterly confusing”.

Moreover, ECB chairman Richard Thompson had stated: "The World Test Championship should be fairer and more competitive. It is going to change to ensure it always encourages the best teams to reach the final and encourages other nations that want to play Test cricket, to play Test cricket."

This follows after some questioned South Africa’s path to the final, in which they failed to beat their toughest opposition against India and New Zealand. Particularly, South Africa qualified to the final despite sending a makeshift team to New Zealand.

Nevertheless, the Proteas have a chance to get their hands on that elusive ICC trophy, but will have to get through a machine-like Australia unit to do so when the teams face off in June.