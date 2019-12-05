‘Worst of the lot’: Ian Chappell blasts Pakistan after another series defeat in Australia

cricket

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell lashed out at Pakistan after they succumbed to yet another series defeat Down Under earlier this week. The visitors were on the wrong side of an innings and 48-run defeat in the recently-concluded Day-Night Test in Adelaide as Australia clinched the series 2-0. Courtesy of this latest defeat, Pakistan have extended their losing streak to 14 matches in Australia. They also went past Bangladesh’s unwanted record who lost 13 matches in a row in Australia between 2001-04.

“It’s an appalling record really,” Chappell told Wide World of Sports. “There were a few people in Pakistan who jumped up and down when I said after the last tour that Australia should stop inviting them, if that’s what it takes to get them to wake up to themselves.

“Talent wise they’re better than 14 straight losses. They were abysmal this time. This is probably the worst of the lot.” he added.

Australia closed the gap on leaders India in World Test Championship following their win over Pakistan. Tim Paine’s troops took home full 120 points after comprehensive victories in Brisbane and Adelaide respectively. India, who are yet to drop a point in the nine-team championship, reached 360 points after their innings victory in the pink ball Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens.

Each series of the WTC is worth 120 points, distributed evenly over the number of matches in a series. The points range from 60 points for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series.

Australia went into the two-Test series with 56 points carried over from their five-match series against England, which had ended in a 2-2 draw. Following this series win over Pakistan, the Aussies have fortified their position on the table.