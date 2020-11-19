‘Wouldn’t have even looked at Mahi if he had long hair when we met’: Sakshi Dhoni

cricket

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 20:11 IST

There may be millions of fans still wanting MS Dhoni to sport the long hair look which made him a household name along with his big-hitting and even earned praise from then Pakistan President Parvez Musharraf but the former India captain’s wife Sakshi is strictly against it.

Sakshi said she might not have even looked at Dhoni had he sported the long hair look when they met for the first time.

“Luckily I didn’t see him with that long hair. If I had met him when he had that orange long hair I wouldn’t even have looked at him. There has to be aesthetics. It suited on John but Mahi with long hair and orange colour on top of it (was not looking great),” Sakshi said in a video posted by IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings.

Sakshi also added that she is the only one who can make Dhoni lose his cool.

“I’m the only one who can upset him. He is calm about everything but I am the only one who can provoke him because I’m the closest to him,” she added.

Sakshi, who celebrated her 32nd birthday on Thursday, revealed that she doesn’t discuss cricket with her husband as she believes it is his profession.

“We don’t discuss cricket, that’s his profession. Today suppose your husband goes to office and start doing what did your boss say, what did you do... You can’t do that. They are professionals,” Sakshi said.

When asked about their daughter Ziva, Sakshi added that she only listens to her father.

“She only listens to him. I’ll have to Ziva en times to finish her meal but Mahi will tell her just once and it’ll happen in a jiffy.”