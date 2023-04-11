'Would've been Kohli-Gambhir gloves off': WC-winning captain's staggering take on Harshal’s missed run-out chance

More than Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) thrilling one-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday night at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the cynosure of the match remained Harshal Patel's missed run-out opportunity at the non-striker's end. While the plan was set for RCB and for Harshal, the bowler had missed the bails in his first attempt. He later ran into the pitch, stopped and then threw back the ball to dislodge the bails, but as per the law, it was not counted. And while RCB were left disappointed, England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan heaved a sigh of relief as he made a staggering remark on the missed opportunity. Virat Kohli with Gautam Gambhir; Harshal Patel

Morgan, in conversation with JioCinemas after the match, opined that had Harshal inflicted the run-out successfully, members at the LSG dug out would have invaded the pitch and there would have been a “Kohli-Gambhir gloves off”.

“Not for one moment, do I think it was a conscious effort. Harshal Patel was running in and must have been in shock to see how far away he (Bishnoi was) and missed the run-out,” Morgan said. "But if he had run him out, there would have been a pitch invasion. It would have been Kohli-Gambhir gloves off.”

With RCB asked to defend five runs in the last over, Harshal had dismissed Mark Wood and the Jaydev Unadkat in the penultimate ball, leaving the equation to one off one.

After Harshal's failed attempt to run-out non-striker batter Ravi Bishnoi, he was asked to re-bowl the delivery. Batter Avesh Khan failed to connect with the slower full toss delivery, but was fortunate enough to steal a single as wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik had fumbled in collecting the ball.

"Disappointed. They played well through the middle. One ball one run. We backed ourselves to get a run-out. Just looking at the wicket, from 7-14 it was quite slower. The last five overs it started skidding on. Really good for some good cricketing shots. Stoinis and Pooran played everything off the middle," RCB skipper Faf du Plessis said after the the team's second defeat in IPL 2023.

