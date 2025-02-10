WPL: Delhi’s chance to make capital this time

New Delhi: Since the inception of the Women’s Premier League two years ago, Delhi Capitals have been the team to beat thanks to their well-rounded T20 squad. They topped the league table in both 2023 and 2024. But they have faltered when it has mattered the most – ending up as runners-up on both occasions. The Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals topped the league table in both 2023 and 2024 (BCCI)

As they head into WPL 2025, starting on Friday, Capitals will be determined to shed that baggage and clinch the trophy. Skipper Meg Lanning may have retired from international cricket, but her leadership skills remain the best in the circuit. She continues to pile on the runs for Victoria Women in domestic cricket although she had an underwhelming season with Melbourne Stars, aggregating 158 runs in nine matches.

However, her opening partner Shafali Verma has been in excellent form in domestic cricket after being dropped from the India team. She topped the run chart in the Senior Women’s One-Day Challenger Trophy, amassing 414 runs in five matches at an average of 82.80. She followed that up by dominating the Senior Women’s One Day Trophy where she scored 527 runs at an average of 75.29. While Railways opener Pratika Rawal has come in and impressed in ODIs, a strong WPL campaign could strengthen Shafali’s case for a recall as India build up to host the ODI World Cup later this year.

The middle order looks in fine shape with Jemimah Rodrigues continuing her stellar form across formats and in-form Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland providing crucial balance to the side. While South African Marizanne Kapp’s Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) campaign was underwhelming, she shone in The Hundred, scoring 207 runs and taking 11 wickets in nine matches. Importantly, she thrives in Indian conditions and remains a key asset for DC.

DC have a strong bowling unit as well. The experienced pacer Shikha Pandey will be supported by Arundhati Reddy, young quick Titas Sadhu and spinner and ace fielder Radha Yadav. Throw in Australian all-rounder Jess Jonassen and the Capitals have an enviable bowling attack.

The Jonathan Batty-coached team has been bolstered with fresh signings, including Scotland’s Sarah Bryce who was the second-highest run-getter for Sydney Sixers in the WBBL and could be a valuable fifth overseas pick.

India’s U-19 T20 World Cup-winning captain and spin-bowling all-rounder Niki Prasad also joins the squad, adding more depth. While Taniya Bhatia remains a reliable wicketkeeper, DC have also brought in Nandini Kashyap, a power-hitting wicket-keeper who could be useful in the lower order.

Delhi Capitals will kick off their WPL 2025 campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians in Vadodara on February 15. Having experienced heartbreaks at the most crucial juncture, DC will be eager to set the record straight.