WPL opener between Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants rescheduled, match to start at 8pm

The opening match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) between the Mumbai Indians and the Gujarat Giants has been rescheduled, the the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement on Saturday. The match will now start at 8pm IST at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, with the toss set to take place at 7.30pm.

The opening ceremony for the tournament is scheduled to start at 6.25pm, the board further said. "The gates will open for fans at 4.00 PM IST and they will be able to witness the grand opening ceremony which will start at 6:25 PM IST," it said.

Australia's Beth Mooney will be captaining Gujarat, and Harmanpreet Kaur will skipper Mumbai. Mooney cost the Gujarat Giants ₹2 crore while her Australia teammate Ashleigh Gardner was one of the most expensive buys of the auction at ₹3.2 crore. Meanwhile, Sneh Rana will hope to put in a good display, acquired by Gujarat for Rs75 lakhs.

Meanwhile, Harmanpreet was purchased by Mumbai for ₹1.8 crore and will be aiming to replicate her international captaincy. The limelight will be on England's Natalie Sciver, who will be expected to dominate. Meanwhile, India all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar is a big buy for Mumbai, costing ₹1.9 crore.

Five teams will be fighting it out for the title in the first season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) - Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Lucknow Warriors and Royal Challengers Bangalore. While the Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are all names that have been popularised in the IPL, the fact remains that it is only MI who have had past experience of winning titles. The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai are the only two venues that will host all the games in the season. The eliminator is scheduled to be held on March 24 at the DY Patil Stadium after which the final will be held on March 26 at the Brabourne Stadium.

