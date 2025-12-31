Yashasvi Jaiswal back in nets after gastroenteritis; set to play against Goa in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Yashasvi Jaiswal is set to return to Mumbai’s Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign, and he wasted little time signalling his readiness. Much before his team-mates arrived at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya ground on a misty Tuesday morning, the Indian opener hit the nets, putting in an intense session that lasted about an hour. Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the third ODI between India and South Africa.(BCCI X)

The practice, largely a closed-door affair with no shutterbugs around, saw Jaiswal look at ease as he took on both spinners and pacers. It was a strong indication that Mumbai will soon have their left-handed top-order mainstay back in action after a short health-enforced layoff, just as the schedule tightens.

Having missed out on the first three games of the tournament while recovering from acute gastroenteritis, Jaiswal is set to be available for Mumbai’s next three to four matches, beginning with the one against Goa on Wednesday. The return is expected to reshape Mumbai’s batting order immediately: Jaiswal is set to open the innings alongside Angkrish Raghuvanshi, while Ishan Mulchandani could sit out.

For Mumbai, the timing is crucial as the group stage begins to gather pace and every fixture starts to carry greater consequence. Yashasvi Jaiswal’s presence at the top not only adds proven run-making quality, but it also offers the kind of tempo and authority that can dictate games early, especially on mornings when the ball can do a bit, and teams are keen to seize initiative.

Mumbai’s bowling mentor and coach, Dhawal Kulkarni, pointed to the buoyant mood inside the camp and the lift that comes with senior internationals returning to the fold. Kulkarni told Sportstar, “The team is looking good, the guys have been in a good frame of mind, and one can see the results. We have just asked the boys to think about what’s coming up immediately, rather than thinking about the future. It's always good to take things one game at a time.”

“This means a lot. Rohit coming in the side, playing a couple of games after a long time, has really boosted the morale of the entire unit. And now, with Yashasvi coming back, and also other international pros expected in the next few games, it really boosts the morale of the entire unit,” he said.