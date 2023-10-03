Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks Shubman Gill's India record with maiden T20I century in 2023 Asian Games against Nepal

Yashasvi Jaiswal scripted a stunning piece of record for India as he made a remarkable start to his 2023 Asian Games campaign in Hangzhou, China, where a Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Men in Blue outfit took on Nepal in the quarterfinal match at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field. The young India opener became the nation's first ever centurion at the multi-sport event while also shattering Shubman Gill's freshly-scripted T20I record. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a 48-ball century in Asian Games

Jaiswal, at the age of 9 years and nine months and 13 days, broke Gill's elusive T20I record of being India's youngest ever centurion in the format. Gill had achieved the feat against New Zealand earlier this year when he smashed an unbeaten 126, which is the highest ever score by an Indian in the shortest format. The ODI World Cup-bound batter was of 23 years and 146 days at the time of the knock.

Jaiswal looked in good touch as he took down the Nepal attack in the quarterfinal tie in what is India's maiden appearance in cricket at the Asian Games. And in only his sixth appearance in the format, he managed to notch up the triple-figure mark in 48 deliveries. He is also India's second left-handed batter to score a ton in the format after the legendary Suresh Raina. Other Indian batters to have achieved the feat are Gill, Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Hooda.

Earlier in the summer of 2023, Jaiswal had made his international debut in the Test format for India where he scored a stellar and record-shattering 171 runs against West Indies in Dominica in the opening match.

On Tuesday, Jaiswal played the more significant role in the 100-run opening stand where captain Ruturaj Gaikwad managed 25 runs before Nepal inflicted a mini collapse with India being reduced to 3 down in a space of just 18 balls for 16 runs. Few overs later, Jaiswal departed as well, in the delivery after he scored his century before Rinku Singh did what he does best. He smashed 37 off just 15 balls with four sixes and two boundaries to help India set a target of 203 against Nepal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON