Yashasvi Jaiswal's maiden ODI hundred assures Indian cricket is in safe hands after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

The Vizag lights were glowing at their brightest when Yashasvi Jaiswal nudged a single and broke into celebration with raised hands for a heartbeat. In that brief pause, with the ACA-VDCA crowd on its feet and the dressing room balcony roaring, India’s chase of 271 against South Africa started looking like a bookmark innings in a young career. Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his half century.(PTI)

Rohit Sharma had given India the early burst; Jaiswal gave them the backbone. On a surface where South Africa’s 270 always felt a touch light but never trivial, the left-handed batter’s temperament stood out more than his stroke play. Notably, with the century he became the sixth Indian batter to have a century in all three international formats.

He began watchfully against Lungi Ngidi and Ottneil Baartman, respecting the good balls but refusing to get stuck. Anything in his zone was given the treatment. The scoreboard moved without any visible rush.

A hundred built on tempo and clarity

The defining feature of this hundred was how Jaiswal handled the game’s rhythms once the ball softened. Corbin Bosch’s heavy length and Marco Jansen’s angle from over the wicket were picked up with minimal fuss. When Keshav Maharaj came to apply the handbrake, Jaiswal quietly dismantled it, knocking the ball into the gaps.

The acceleration was subtle but ruthless. The 50 came almost unnoticed, but then he pressed his foot down. He quickly notched up the next 50 and reached the landmark, taking off his helmet and acknowledging the crowd.

For India, this isn’t just another maiden ODI hundred to log away. It is evidence that Jaiswal can be more than a T20 powerplay merchant or a Test-match marathoner. In Vizag, he showed he can script a chase, carry an innings, and still leave enough in the tank for a late surge. In a post-Rohit, Kohli future that’s arriving faster than anyone admits, that kind of clarity at the top is worth far more than just three figures besides his name.