'You accept that he's 2nd choice even if he scores 1000 in an innings': Ex-Pakistan captain baffled with India's tactics

Team India produced a brilliant performance in the third and final ODI of the series against West Indies, beating them by a mammoth 200 runs to seal the series 2-1. While India did lose the second ODI, one player who stood out with consistent performances in all three games was young wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan. As an opener, Ishan smashed half-centuries in all three matches (52, 55, and 77). However, Ishan opened alongside Shubman Gill, with Rohit not opting to bat until India were five wickets down in the first ODI, and the captain resting in the remaining two games. Team India players in action during the 3rd ODI(AFP)

Ishan had been impressive during the second Test of the West Indies series as well, smashing a half-century at number four. However, throughout the ODI series, many fans were rather confused by the way India utilized Ishan. Since Rohit had not opened in all three games, it is now expected that the Indian captain will return to his original spot, come the Asia Cup and the World Cup. Since Shubman Gill has seemingly cemented his place as an opener, what would it mean for Ishan? The young wicketkeeper-batter hasn't had a run in the middle-order yet, and with KL Rahul still recovering from his hamstring injury, many believe India missed an opportunity to test Ishan at no.5 – Rahul's spot in the XI.

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has also lashed out at the Indian think-tank for their tactics on Ishan.

"I absolutely agree (that India's experiment with Ishan was confusing). One guy being dropped after scoring 200... what's the point? Either they accept the fact that he is second option, even if he scores 1000 runs in a single innings. That never gives you the feeling of being the best, that never gives you the feeling that you will be rewarded for your performances. Currently, the feeling is no matter what you do, you will be the second option," Butt said on his official YouTube channel.

He is not a bench strength level anymore. He's more than that. Secondly, I accept that Rohit is a big player, but some players are there who have been around for a long time but when pressure gets to them, they can't deliver. Especially at the knock-out stages, this is something that has to be worked on," Butt further said.

Ishan is also the part of the Indian T20I team that meets West Indies for the first of five matches in Tarouba. The side will return to ODI action in the Asia Cup, where it is pitted with arch-rivals Pakistan and Nepal.

