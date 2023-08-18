‘You already have Pandya’: Shastri picks two leaders of India's pace attack in Asia Cup, names two back-ups

All eyes are already on pace ace Jasprit Bumrah as the senior fast bowler is all set to make his return to international cricket after 11 months. Pace ace Bumrah will marshall the Indian troops in the absence of rested Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya against hosts Ireland on Friday. Since the much-awaited comeback of Bumrah has become a major topic of discussion in the Indian cricket spectrum, former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri feels the star fast bowler will be the first pacer on the team sheet if he succeeds in proving his match fitness. Ex-Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has picked Team India's bowling attack for the Asia Cup and World Cup. (AP-Getty Images)

Fresh from taking the 'biggest break' of his cricketing career, a fit-again Bumrah is focusing on the bigger picture. After leading the Indian side in the Ireland series, Bumrah is tipped to spearhead the world-class bowling attack of Rohit and Co. at the Asia Cup and ICC World Cup 2023. Preparing for the showpiece events, speedster Bumrah might fancy bowling four overs per game against Ireland.

ALSO READ: PCB posts third video, gets bashed again as Wasim Akram enters Imran Khan fiasco

'If Bumrah is fit, he walks in'

Speaking to Star Sports on the Selection Day show, former India head coach Ravi Shastri highlighted the need of having four pacers in the Indian squad. "So, now you start with the pacers because, for me, the pacers are important. If you need four over there, you already have one all-rounder (Pandya). So, if Bumrah is fit, he walks in. Shami walks in – that's two. You've got Siraj as a backup, and if needed, Shardul can be there. Shardul has done well in the West Indies one-day game; he can be a backup. And then you have room for one more," Shastri said.

Former chhairman of selectors Sandeep Patil also extended his support to Shastri. Patil also stressed on the requirement of having multiple all-rounders in the squad for the World Cup. "I will go with what Ravi said because I want to remember 1983. The combination we had, we had many all-rounders in the team, and having all-rounders in the team gives you so much variety, and you can choose anybody," he added.

Bumrah, who rehabilitated at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), also underwent surgery for a lower back stress fracture in New Zealand this year. The 29-year-old missed the entire home season. Bumrah missed the entire Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. He remained unavailable for the T20 World Cup and Asia Cup last year. Before the Ireland series opener, the star pacer recorded his last appearance in a T20I against Australia last September.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON