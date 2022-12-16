'You ask any player around the world, they would say PSL is the toughest': Mohammad Rizwan makes explosive 'IPL' remark

The draft for the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League took place on Thursday; the event was attended by many notable Pakistan players as well as former cricketers associated with the league. Pakistan's star wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan also attended the event; Rizwan is currently the captain of Multan Sultans and had led the franchise to PSL title in the 2021 edition of the tournament. Ahead of the draft, Rizwan made a major statement concerning the PSL and the Indian Premier League (IPL), that has got the internet talking.

The IPL was the first major T20 league in the world that began in 2008; however, Rizwan claimed that the Pakistan Super League is the toughest in the world at the moment.

“Hamko pata hai ki PSL ne duniya ko hairaan kar diya hai. Shuru me baatein ho rahi thi ki PSL kaamyaab nahi hoga, but abhi hamein khud, as a player feel ho raha hai ki ye PSL ne kya dhoom macha di hai duniya me. Ham keh rahe hai ki IPL hai, but iss time duniya ke players se pucha jaye, jo yahan se khelke jaate hain, vo keh rahe hain ki duniya ki sabse tough league Pakistan ki hai. (PSL has stunned the entire world. There were talks earlier that PSL won't be successful, but even us, as a player, have felt that PSL is a success. The IPL is there, but if you ask any player around the world who has played in the PSL, he would say that Pakistan's league is the toughest in the world.),” Rizwan said during his interaction with reporters ahead of the draft.

“Idhar se koi reserve player bhi hota hai, toh vo bhi internationally bench pe baitha hota hai. Pakistan ki backup agar mazbooti se mil rahi hai, usme PSL ka bohot ahem kirdaar hai. (The players who are reserves here, they are sitting on the bench at the international level as well. Pakistan are getting good backup players, and PSL should get credit for that),” Rizwan said further.

