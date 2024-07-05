'You believe in Karma, we believe in Rohit Sharma': India captain's friends wear special t-shirts to welcome world champ

Ever since the Indian cricket team landed in New Delhi early Thursday with the T20 World Cup trophy, the nation has been in a festive mode. The celebrations were grand, and the love and affection the cricketers received were endless. After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, the Rohit Sharma-led side flew to Mumbai, where a grand open bus parade featured never-before-seen visuals. It culminated with a felicitation ceremony in front of a packed Wankhede crowd, making defeating noise. Rohit Sharma's friends and family welcome India captain at his Mumbai residence

After dancing, laughing, parading and soaking in each moment of the special auction, the Indian cricketers disbursed from Mumbai. Virat Kohli flew to London to be with his wife, Anushka Sharma, and his kids. Captain Rohit Sharma and other Mumbai lads, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal, headed towards their respective homes in the city.

Rohit had little what was in store at his residence at the Ahuja Towers in Worli. He was greeted with a grand welcome by his childhood friends and family members inside the society. India cricketer Tilak Varma was also among them. They saluted the Indian captain as soon as he entered the society and imitated the famous ‘strut’ by the WWE legend Rick Flair, in the same manner in which Rohit collected the World Cup Trophy from BCCI Secretary Jay Shah at the podium.

The group also wore a special white t-shirt with "You believe in Karma, we believe in Rohit Sharma" printed on it.

Team 45 Ro, the Indian skipper's official media team, took to Instagram, sharing a picture of Rohit standing at a door of his house titled "home sweet home." The floor was also decorated with flower petals to welcome back the World Cup-winning skipper at home.

The skipper also took to his personal Instagram account and dedicated his World Cup win to the entire nation.

"This is for YOU," said Rohit in his Instagram post.

Rohit's Team India ended a 13-year-long wait for a World Cup trophy. They beat South Africa by seven runs in a nail-biting final at the Kengisnton Oval in Barbados to become the first unbeaten champion of the tournament's history.

Rohit also ended the tournament with a career-best performance with the bat, with 257 runs in eight games at an average of 36.71 and a strike rate of over 156. His best score was 92 in Super Eight match against Australia. He notched up three half-centuries in the competition to become the second-highest run-getter behind Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Rohit announced his retirement from the shortest format of the game shortly after becoming only the third Indian captain after Kapil Devi and MS Dhoni to win a World Cup. He retires from the format as a double T20 World Cup champion, winning the title in 2007 as a young up-and-coming prodigy. In 151 T20I matches, Rohit has scored 4,231 runs at an average of 32.05 with a strike rate of over 140. He scored five centuries and 32 fifties in his career, with the best score of 121*. Rohit is also the leading run-scorer in the format.