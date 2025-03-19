'You can't pull out because you haven't been paid the money you want': Clarke says Harry Brook needs to respect BCCI

Michael Clarke has sided with the BCCI in its stance to ban Harry Brook for two seasons of the IPL after the England batter pulled out of the 2025 season. Brook, bought for ₹6.25 crore by Delhi Capitals at the IPL 2025 mega-auction, revealed last week that he will not be taking part in the 18th edition of the IPL, leading to widespread criticism. In fact, this would be the second year in a row that Brook, bought by a franchise at the auction, won't turn up for them in the IPL. Last March, just days before the start of the IPL, Brook had informed the Capitals that he would be withdrawing from the tournament to be with family after his grandmother died. He had also missed England's five-Test series in India. Michael Clarke (L) is in agreement with BCCI's decision to ban Harry Brook from IPL for 2 years(AFP)

Nonetheless, Clarke, the former Australia World Cup winning captain, reckons the BCCI is not wrong in its firm stance against Brook, and one that will set a precedent in the future. Clarke feels that several players withdraw themselves from the IPL, realising that they haven't been made the deal they feel they deserve, and that is where the rot lies.

"What did Harry Brook get bought for? Imagine he's on a full contract with the ECB and he's been banned now. Because this is what happens as well. A lot of players go into the auction, they don't get picked up for the amount they would like and then they pull out. The IPL says if you pull out, you get an automatic two-year-ban," Clarke said on the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast.

"It sounds like Harry Brook is the first player to do that but I understand why the IPL would do that. Every player would like more money but once you go into that auction and you're bought you've got to respect that and understand that you can't just pull out because you haven't been paid the amount that you want."

'You've got to respect the BCCI'

Brook, who quoted that he wants to recharge his batteries in what has been his busiest England season yet, is also considered next in line for the national team's limited-overs captaincy after Jos Buttler resigned from the post following England's dismal Champions Trophy campaign. For Brook, captaining England is like a carrot dangling in front of him, which could also have led to him making his choice. But Clarke can't insist enough that once a commitment has been made, a player ought to respect it.

"He is a wonderful player and I have no doubt that he will be part of the IPL, if he wants to, moving forward. But he's probably got his reasons. That's the other thing. Every individual will have to make this choice – IPL or domestic competition. You have the choice to go in," added Clarke.

I can't remember whether it was the first year or the second, but I pulled out because somebody in my family passed away. I come home to be there for the family, funeral and all that. So if there are personal reasons, I think the IPL will understand and respect that but if it's because you're not getting the money you want, they are going to crack down on that. And you have to respect that."