‘You don’t enjoy the process’: Virat Kohli speaks about ‘obsession’, reveals Team India mantra

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 11:05 IST

India are ranked number 1 and 2 in Tests and ODIs respectively and captain Virat Kohli is mighty proud of not only the rankings, but also about the progress. Under Kohli, India has perhaps the best bowling attack in the world, and they have dominated Test cricket for more than 15 months.

“If you look at teams across formats now, I would say we’re in the top-two teams in the world,” Kohli told India Today. “And we’re very proud of that because we started off with a young bunch and transition is never easy but the guys have slowly understood the importance of belief and understanding their role in taking Indian cricket forward. So, insecurity about their own game has vanished. If you see we enjoy each other’s success and company and everyone is just wanting to help one way or the other for the betterment of Indian cricket team and in return the betterment of Indian cricket as a whole.”

Despite the consistent run, India have not been able to win an ICC tournament under Kohli and the captain concedes that this was like an obsession. However, the side has learnt to prioritise processes over results and numbers and that, they liked being put under pressure and finding a way past it.

“You could say winning an ICC tournament is like an obsession or like a wish that people have, which is a beautiful thing to wish for because it’s seen at a global level and every cricketer would want to win that,” he said. “But if you ask me, honestly I didn’t ever think I would be part of the winning World Cup team in my first World Cup or two years down the line we will win the Champions Trophy as well. I never thought of these things but it happened. So, it was meant to happen for us.”

“But, in hindsight, you can look at a lot of things. We obviously have the desire to win big tournaments and big series and we want to give our best effort possible. But, if you focus on things which are only based on success and numbers and results, you don’t enjoy the process. We play well as a team because we enjoy the process.”