'You don't want MS Dhoni behind in a big game...': Shastri compares legendary cricketer's fast hands to a ‘pickpocket’

Two-time World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame on Monday. The wicketkeeper-batter, who continues to represent Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), played 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is for India in a 15-year-long career. During the ICC Hall of Fame ceremony, former India head coach Ravi Shastri gave a hilarious tribute to the 43-year-old, comparing him to a "pickpocket."

Tipping his hat to Dhoni's wicketkeeping skills and how he has still got it, Shastri said that you would never want someone of his ability behind the stumps in a crucial match because he can change the complexion of the game with either a catch or stumping.

Speaking of Dhoni, the right-handed batter is considered to be one of the finest captains India has ever had. Under his leadership, India won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. In 2011, after 28 years, India won the ODI World Cup as Dhoni played a match-winning knock in the final against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium.

“He has hands faster than that of a pickpocket. If you're ever in India, going for a big game, especially in Ahmedabad, you don't want MS behind you; watch that back. The wallet will disappear,” Ravi Shastri said during the ICC ceremony.

Shastri also praised Dhoni for not letting his emotions get the better of him, saying the latter remains the same whether he scores a century or gets out for zero.

"He gets out for zero is the same; he wins the World Cup is the same; he gets a hundred the same, and two hundred the same. There is absolutely, you know, no difference," he added.

Dhoni's record speaks for itself

Under Dhoni, India also dominated the Test rankings for 18 months from December 2009. He also oversaw India's Champions Trophy-winning campaign in the UK in 2013.

Dhoni holds the record for captaining his country in the most number of international matches. Regarded as a white-ball great, Dhoni was also named in the ICC’s ODI and T20I Teams of the Decade at the end of 2019.

Dhoni scored 4876 runs in 90 Tests at an average of 38.08. He also registered 256 catches and 38 stumpings in the longest format of the game.

Speaking of ODIs, Dhoni amassed 10,773 runs at an average of 50.57. While in the shortest format of the game, the right-hander registered 1617 runs at an average of 37.60.

Across both the white-ball formats, Dhoni afflicted 157 stumpings. He also took 378 catches across both ODIs and T20Is.