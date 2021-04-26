'You inspire me'- CSK's Imran Tahir tells Ravindra Jadeja, reveals hilarious reason behind his direct hit against RCB

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja lavished praise on teammate Imran Tahir, who ran Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Kyle Jamieson out with a stunning direct hit during their Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL) clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. (FULL IPL 2021 COVERAGE)

The veteran leg spinner, who also pocketed 2/16 in 4 overs, caught Jamieson well short of his crease with a great piece of fielding. CSK eventually won the game by 69 runs to go to the top of the points table and end RCB's unbeaten run of four games.

Speaking to Man of the Match Jadeja-- who smashed 62 off 28, including 37 off the final over, and returned with figures of 3/13 in 4 overs--Tahir revealed the secret behind his fielding effort.

ALSO READ| 'Was ready for it': Dhoni's advice that helped Jadeja smash 37 runs in 20th over

Ravindra Jadeja was all praise for Imran Tahir after his stunning fielding effort on Sunday. After the all-rounder praised Tahir, the veteran leg-spinner revealed how he secretly works on his fielding away from others during practice sessions.

“Main bhi chhupke fielding karta hoon jab humare net hote hain! (I secretly practice my fielding during the nets). I know this is professional cricket, no one can hide on the field. You are in our team, you attack the ball like lightning. I also want to be electric in the field, you inspire youngsters and me as well. Looking at you guys, I try to do my best whenever I am playing,” Tahir revealed.





Forty-two-year-old Tahir received high praise from one of the best fielders in the world in Jadeja, who spoke very highly of his fitness and spirits.

“You are so fit at 42 and that too in T20 format. To put such effort in so much heat, as a player I wonder whether I would be able to contribute like this when I am at your age,” Jadeja told Tahir.

Three-time champions CSK next take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Aruj Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on April 28.