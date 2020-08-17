‘You will always be my captain’: Team India members honour MS Dhoni in heartfelt video - WATCH

cricket

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 09:48 IST

MS Dhoni’s retirement from international cricket has left the whole cricket community sombre. Dhoni gave countless memories to cricket fans- be it super-fast stumpings, huge sixes, or cunning captaincy moves on the field. One memory that is etched inside the mind of all Indians is the six that he hit off Nuwan Kulasekara to win the 2011 Cricket World Cup for India. It is just not the fans that Dhoni has vowed; it includes former and present cricketers who have always lavished praise on him.

Team India members have played with Dhoni for several years and have seen first-hand the impact he has had on cricket. After his retirement, the players remembered the memories they shared with Dhoni during their time in cricket.

#ThankYouMSDhoni



As MS Dhoni calls it a day on his glorious career, #TeamIndia members recall fond memories and pay their heartfelt tributes to the former captain.



Watch the full video - https://t.co/VLs1CtQ21S — BCCI (@BCCI) August 17, 2020

“Words fall short a lot of times in life and I think this is one of those moments. All I can say is that you will always be that guy who sat in the last seat of the bus,” Kohli said.

“We have shared a great camaraderie, friendship, understanding because we have always played for the same roles, same goals, which was to make the team win,” he said. “It’s been a pleasure playing under you, alongside you. You showed belief in me, which I would always be grateful for. I have said it before, I will say it again, you will always be my captain.”

Dhoni is the only captain in the history of the game to win three ICC trophies- 2007 World T20, 2011 World Cup and 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.

Having retired from Test cricket in December of 2014 with 4876 runs from 90 matches, Dhoni carried on playing ODIs and T20Is. With 10,733 runs, Dhoni is fifth in the list of India’s all-time run-scorers in ODI behind Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly, and Rahul Dravid. His overall Indian numbers are staggering: 538 matches, 17,266 runs, 16 centuries, 108 fifties, 359 sixes, 829 dismissals.

Dhoni, however, will continue to ply his trade for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL. The 13th edition of the tournament will be played from September 19 in the UAE.