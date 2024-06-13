Yuvraj Singh enters Team India dressing room with folded hands, Rahul Dravid teases suspense after India beat USA

Team India had a special guest visit them inside the dressing room, and it was none other than Yuvraj Singh, one of India's greatest match-winners. Fewer people know about making an impact in, let alone one but two World Cups. Who can forget his invaluable contributions in India's 2007 and 2011 World Cup campaigns? Be it the six sixes off Stuart Broad in Johannesburg or scoring a fighting century against West Indies while battling cancer. Whenever history talks about India's World Cup wins, Yuvraj's name would be taken before anyone else. Rahul Dravid couldn't wait for the big announcement as Yuvraj Singh entered the dressing room.(Screengrab-BCCI)

Hence, as India brushed aside USA to win the T20 World Cup game by seven runs and march secure their place in the Super 8s, Yuvraj entered the change room with folded hands to be part of the post-match celebrations. Yuvraj's entry was greeted with a loud round of applause as he applauded some of the players for their performance. Yuvraj began with Arshdeep Singh, whose clinical spell 4/9 from 4 overs restricted USA to 110/8.

"Few words? Well done guys. Made a game out of it… very well done. Arshdeep, Congratulations for your Man of the Match and for your batting skills last game also (scoring 9 against Pakistan)," Yuvraj said before moving to Suryakumar Yadav. “SKY… well played! Very unlike Suryakumar but played according to the situation.”

Suryakumar proved to be the difference between the two teams. He remained unbeaten on 50 off 49 balls, starring two fours and two sixes to take India over the line. He was partnered well by Shivam Dube, who scored 31 not out off 35 balls and forged a partnership of 72 runs after India were rocked early at 10/2. Dube, who has often been compared to Yuvraj for his all-round skills, got a special mention from the man himself.

"Shivam… well done. Very good to see you get runs and finish the match for India. It's important. To get runs in a World Cup match gives you that confidence. It's a big tournament, so well done. All the best guys. No pressure. Enjoy," Yuvraj added.

Why Yuvraj?

After Ravi Shastri was invited in the previous match for the same drill, it was Yuvraj's turn to give out the special fielding medal honour. One of India's greatest fielders of all time, Yuvraj presented the award to Mohammed Siraj for the two catches he took. This is Siraj's second fielding medal of the World Cup. He won it for his efforts against Ireland too. After grabbing one to dismiss USA captain Aaron Jones, Siraj's effort in the deep to get Nitish Kumar out made him the winner. India coach Rahul Dravid teased suspense when he said "Jeeta kaun hai? (Who has won?), after which Yuvraj named Siraj.

"Amazing feeling. I remember in the last World Cup, across the 11 matches, I remained a contender but didn't win a medal. But hard work never goes unrewarded," he said.

India's fielding coach T Dilip then wrapped up the session by appreciating Siraj the fielder. "What impresses me about Siraj is that being a fast bowler, he always puts in that effort… whether it’s his own bowling or someone else is bowling. He stood today in the hotspots most of the time and that's great. Good to have fast bowlers standing there."