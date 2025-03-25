'Yuvraj Singh missed his practice for me. Stood in the sun, recorded my batting videos': KKR youngster forever indebted

It's been six years since Yuvraj Singh retired from cricket, but the legendary all-rounder continues to do his bit for Indian cricket. From Shubman Gill to Abhishek Sharma, Yuvraj has played a key role in their development. He may spend most of his time on a golf course these days, but Indian cricket is still blessed due to Yuvraj's priceless contribution. Ask any of these youngsters, and they'll have one thing in common: Yuvraj's brotherly relationship with them. He is approachable, liked, responsive and appreciative. Remember how Yuvraj video-called Abhishek when he plundered his maiden international 100 against Zimbabwe? That's what we're talking about. There'll never be another Yuvraj Singh(AFP)

Gill and Abhishek are obviously the two most successful stories stemming from Yuvraj's hard work, but there are others too who are rapidly climbing up the ladder. Ramandeep Singh for example. The KKR all-rounder, believed to be one of the most promising talents in the Punjab and IPL circuit, opened up on his bond with Yuvraj, explaining how the two-time World Cup winner, went out of the way to help him out.

"I keep on having conversations with Yuvi paaji. He's from Punjab, and I am lucky that he has seen me batting. When the Covid restrictions were initially lifted, we used to practice at the PCA Stadium. Yuvi paaji used to come there too. One of the days, he missed his practice session for me and arranged the center wicket. He stood in the sun the entire afternoon at the umpire's position and record my batting videos. He took my number and shared those videos with me and was giving me advice – what needs to improve, what I was doing well and what I wasn't," Ramandeep said on a podcast with Ram Shamani.

"That guy has a huge heart. He is a bigger character than he was as a cricketer. He goes out of the way; that's his nature. He has helped Shubman, Abhishek, Anmolpreet Singh, Prabhsimran… When it comes to batting, they all take their problems to Yuvraj Singh. It's never happened that he hasn't answered their phone. Everyone. And a person like him who is busy the whole year, he still managed to take time out."

Ramandeep wants to emulate Yuvraj

Ramandeep, currently playing for the Knight Riders, remained unbeaten on 6 as KKR lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 opener on Saturday. That, however, is not all that meets the eye. Following in Yuvraj's footsteps, Ramandeep has twice come close to emulating his idol's milestone of hitting six sixes in an over. Ramandeep struck five sixes in an over during the Sher-e-Punjab tournament – twice – but has been unable to land the knockout blow. Has he spoken to Yuvraj about what's missing?

"I really want to smash six sixes in an over. Not because I have to break Yuvraj’s record or anything like that. What he's done is remarkable. I don't know what happens on the sixth ball. I am missing something. He [Yuvraj] knows that it's written. It will happen if and when it has to," he said.

More importantly, it's about how I feel. You may score runs, but you don't get that feeling. On the other hand, you may score 35 runs, but if everything is timed well and hits the middle of the bat, there's no better feeling."