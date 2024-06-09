Yuvraj Singh names the PAK pacer who will pose a threat to Rohit Sharma and it's not Shaheen Afridi

Veteran India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh named the big match-ups which is going to be crucial in the mega India vs Pakistan clash in the T20 World Cup on Sunday. The two arch-rivals in contrasting forms will take on each other in the mouth-watering clash at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. The surface in New York has been under the scanners as the drop-in pitch at the newly built stadium turned out to be difficult to bat on, which is not a good sign for the USA who are trying to promote the game in the country. Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma bats during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against Pakistan.(PTI)

Yuvraj, who himself was involved in several India vs Pakistan classics, talked about the emotions behind the mega clash and what everyone can expect from it.

“I think we’re all moved by the emotion of the India-Pakistan game because we have a lot of history. Pakistan have got some really fiery bowlers. I think we got a stronger batting side," said Yuvraj in a video released by ICC.

Talking further about the big match-ups, Yuvraj asserted that Pakistan left-arm pacers Mohammad Amir and Shaheen Shah Afridi will pose a challenge for senior India duo Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

"I’m definitely looking at Mohammad Amir vs Rohit because he likes to get the ball full and then Shaheen Afridi against Virat. I think these are going to be some big match ups. But at the end of the day, you have to use your mind. You have to play according to the situation and I feel the team which plays according to the situation and keeps the emotion back will definitely win this game,” Yuvraj added.

Amir and Shaheen have caused some serious problems with the new ball for India in the past but Kohli and Rohit have enough experience to tackle them on a tricky surface.

India have been in terrific form and started their campaign with a clinical win over Ireland while their rivals Pakistan will enter the contest on a contrasting form.

Babar Azam and Co. arrived in the tournament after losing the T20I series against England by 2-0. The losing momentum played ticks on their minds, which led to their unprecedented loss to the USA in the Super Over.