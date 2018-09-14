Yuvraj Singh reacts to critics calling him ‘old’ – Watch video

It has been a long time since Yuvraj Singh last played for the Indian cricket team and on social media, the cricketer is a constant target for the trolls who call him ‘too old’ to make a comeback.

However, Yuvraj had an answer for all his critics as the 36-year old posted a picture of his power training on the social media with the caption: “Last year I was told that I’m old for power training and should stick to my normal routines. Don’t tell me I can’t do something cause I’m going to #doitagain till I reach my goals Look forward to start of a new season. So always remember it’s never too late to learn something new and achieve it #doitagain #neversaynever #livedareinspire.”

Last year I was told that m old for power training & shd stick to my normal routines. Dont tell me I cant do something cause m going to #doitagain till I reach my goals👊🏽 Look forward to start of a new season. Remember its never too late to learn something new n achieve it💪 pic.twitter.com/Af6U9Y529Q — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 13, 2018

Yuvraj Singh made his last appearance on the international circuit against the West Indies on June 30, 2017 and his decision to do fitness training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) at the expense of Ranji Trophy matches went in his favour as the India all-rounder managed to clear the Yo-Yo fitness test in December last year.

Yuvraj has played 304 ODIs scoring 8701 runs at an average of 36.55 and the left-hander has also featured in 40 Tests and 58 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) for the Indian cricket team.

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 19:18 IST