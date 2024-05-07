Yuvraj Singh reveals Rohit Sharma 'hasn't changed' after success, confession sets India captain apart from Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma is all set to play his ninth T20 World Cup, and ahead of the ICC event, no one wants to see the India captain hold that trophy more than Yuvraj Singh, his teammate from the very first World T20 back in 2007. Rohit and Yuvraj share a close bond even after all these years, and the former India all-rounder has always been pretty vocal towards his support for the skipper. Yuvraj Singh with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli(BCCI/Screengrab)

Having come so close to realising his dream of winning the 50-overs World Cup, Rohit couldn't latch on to the trophy as India lost to Australia in the final. However, Yuvraj reckons Rohit, who won the 2007 edition in South Africa under MS Dhoni, deserves another World Cup title, and has no doubts he is the man to represent India at this global ICC event in West Indies and the USA.

"I really want to see Rohit Sharma with a World Cup trophy and a World Cup medal. He really deserves it," Yuvraj, the brand ambassador for the T20 World Cup, told ICC. (Rohit's presence is going to be) very crucial. I think we need a really good captain, a sensible captain who takes decisions well under pressure. And he's the one to take them. He was the captain when we lost in the (Cricket World Cup) 50-over final (in 2023). He has won five IPL trophies as a captain. I think we need somebody like him to captain India."

Captaincy credentials and batting prowess aside, what has floored Yuvraj the most about Rohit is that he has remained down to earth even after all these years of representing India. 17 years since his debut for India and Yuvraj claims Rohit hasn't allowed the success to get to his head. Recalling how, back in the day, Rohit would struggle in England but remained a gem of a person throughout, Yuvraj is proud to call him a friend and a close confidante.

"Very poor English. Very funny guy. From the streets of Borivali (in Mumbai), we always tease him. But a great guy at heart. The more success he's had, he has never changed as a person. That’s the beauty of Rohit Sharma. Fun-loving, always having fun with the guys, A great leader on the park and one of my closest friends from cricket," added Yuvraj.

How Yuvraj's equation with Rohit is different compared to Kohli

Yuvraj's confession brought to light how contrasting his relationship is with both Rohit and Virat Kohli. While Yuvraj is pals with Rohit, his equation with Kohli is slightly different. During a podcast last year, Yuvraj revealed that he doesn't talk to Kohli as he is busy while also narrating the difference between the Virat Kohli of today and the 'Cheeku' that he knew in the late 2000s and early 2010s.

"Not really," Yuvraj said in the TRS Podcast when asked whether he is in touch with Kohli. "I don't disturb him as he is busy. Young Virat Kohli's name was Cheeku. Today's Cheeku is Virat Kohli; there's a big difference."

The last time Kohli and Yuvraj were publicly spotted together was in Mohali just before the World Cup where India were playing Australia. The two former India teammates were seen having a lively chat in between the match.