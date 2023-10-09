'Need better thinking from Shreyas': Yuvraj Singh shows no mercy on Iyer after India's top-order collapse vs AUS at WC

Rohit Sharma and Co. were on the brink of an embarrassing defeat in their ICC World Cup 2023 before Virat Kohli and KL Rahul completed India's stunning comeback at the Chepauk on Sunday. Tipped to end India's World Cup drought at home, Rohit's men were tottering at 2-3 in 1.6 overs. With Team India losing three of their premier batters and registering the second-lowest score in World Cup history, knives were out for Shreyas Iyer, who was called out by legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on social media. Yuvraj Singh called out Shreyas Iyer after the Indian batters scripted an unwanted record at the ODI World Cup in Chennai on Sunday(ANI-AFP)

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) after India suffered a shocking mini-batting collapse, the 2011 World Cup winner opened up about the role of the No. 4 batter in India's lineup. The former Indian all-rounder also opined that wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul should have come out to bat before Iyer. For the first time in the history of ODI cricket, three of India's top-four batters were dismissed for a duck.

'Need better thinking from Iyer'

"No 4 batsman has to absorb the pressure !! Need better thinking from@ShreyasIyer15 when team is trying to rebuild their innings ! Still don’t understand why @klrahul is not batting at no 4 ! After scoring a 100 against Pakistan ! Dropping @imVkohli might cost australia big time , don’t drop the king cause he can take the game away. Game on!!, Yuvraj said.

Yuvraj's prediction about Kohli's drop catch came true as the former India skipper made the most of the lifeline to play a stellar knock against Australia. The 34-year-old smashed 85 off 116 balls while Rahul remained unbeaten on 97 (115) to seal India's six-wicket win over the five-time world champions. Ex-India skipper Kohli shattered multiple records in match No.5 between the two teams at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

'King Kohli at his best'

“Great innings under pressure to get the side back on track! Deserved to get to a 100 King Kohli at his best Good start to the World Cup campaign! @imVkohli,” Yuvraj added. Gloveman Rahul was named the Player of the Match for his brilliant knock of 97 off 115 balls against Australia. After hammering Australia in its campaign opener, Rohit's India will meet Afghanistan in match No. 9 of the ICC World Cup at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

