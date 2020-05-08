e-paper
Home / Cricket / Yuvraj Singh takes a walk down memory lane to reveal one of his favourite shots

Yuvraj Singh takes a walk down memory lane to reveal one of his favourite shots

In the video, Yuvraj, while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad, can be seen hitting a Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer for a six over the covers boundary.

cricket Updated: May 08, 2020 14:49 IST
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Mumbai Indians Yuvraj Singh plays a shot.
Amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has gone down the memory lane to reveal one of the favourite shots he played in his stellar career. On Thursday, Yuvraj shared a throwback video of his Indian Premier League (IPL) days wherein he could be seen dispatching the ball over covers for a handsome six.

“This has to be one of my favourite shots in my career I have played ! A very difficult shot to hit for a six over covers to a fast bowler,” the World Cup-winning all-rounder captioned the post. In the video, Yuvraj, while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad, can be seen hitting a Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer for a six over the covers boundary.

Also read: ‘You were in your nappies when I made my Test debut’ - Parthiv and the Waughs

Yuvraj retired from international cricket in 2019 after representing India in 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is. He was part of the India squad which won the 2007 World T20 as well as the 2011 50-over World Cup. In IPL, he represented the likes of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) during his 132-match career.

He played his last IPL game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Wankhede Stadium on April 3, 2019.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

