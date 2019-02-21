Yuzvendra Chahal weighs Virat Kohli’s ‘warrior’ mentality to Rohit Sharma’s ‘Zen mode’

Yuzvendra Chahal might have had to wait till the last game of the recent ODI series against Australia to get a game, but he finished with figures of 6/42 from his 10 overs to derail the Australian batting in the series deciding game. And he followed that up with 9 wickets from the 5 games against New Zealand. And now, as the Indian team gears up to host the Aussies in a 7-match limited-overs series, Chahal makes it clear that the heat is on the visitors.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Chahal spoke about the upcoming series against Australia, the Indian Premier League that follows, the World Cup in May and most importantly the experience of playing under regular skipper Virat Kohli and deputy Rohit Sharma.

With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) keen on managing the workload of the senior players going into the World Cup in England, Kohli has been rested on and off in recent times with Rohit being handed the leadership role. Chahal says that both the captains are a delight to have at the helm of affairs.

“They have their own style. While Virat bhai looks a little aggressive on the field like a warrior, Rohit bhaiya looks calmer and is in Zen mode. But both are top-class when it comes to their skills. The best part is that both give the bowlers the freedom to set our own fields and express ourselves. They are always there to back us when the going is a bit tough and are equally appreciative when we bowl well,” he smiled.

Asked if the players look to emulate the leaders, Chahal said: “You should stay how you are. There is no need to change your personality. You just have to change your plans according to the match situation. While I might be bowling an attacking line at some point, I will look to bowl a defensive line if the match situation demands that.”

Coming back to the upcoming series against Australia, Chahal feels that it will be advantage India. “The wickets will be an advantage as the wickets are slow and take turn which you don’t get in Australia. Also, since we won the series in Australia so the pressure will be on them,” he pointed.

Chahal feels that this series will have added importance as this is the last time that India will play international cricket before the World Cup. “Obviously it will be important because this will be the last series before the World Cup. After this we only have the IPL and then the World Cup. So that makes this series all the more important and that too against a side like Australia,” he said.

“This is the last series before the World Cup so my personal goal is to finish on a high and come back strongly in the showpiece event. It gives you immense confidence.”

While many feel that this Australian side lacks the firepower in the batting department in the absence of Steve Smith and David Warner, Chahal begs to differ.

“Having played them recently, cannot really say that it felt like Australia were less dangerous due to the absence of Smith or Warner. If you looked at the last series, Shaun Marsh batted really well and then you have someone like Maxwell who can take the game away. Not to forget Aaron Finch at the top of the order. So, it will be foolish to think that Australia have a weak side in the absence of Warner and Smith,” he clarified.

While many pundits have been talking about how MS Dhoni could be hanging his boots post the 2019 World Cup, Chahal feels that is a personal call and for the Indian team, it is about going out and winning the trophy in England.

“He has been playing for 10-15 years and has also been the captain for a long time. Whether he decides to retire after the World Cup or not is his call, but we are all looking forward to the tournament. Our team is also the best this time round,” he said in a confident tone.

Asked if there was added pressure as India will go into the event as one of the favourites, Chahal answered in the negative. “Depends on how you handle the pressure. Pressure is always there to perform, be it the World Cup or any other tournament. It depends on individuals on how they handle the pressure,” he said.

But before the World Cup comes the IPL and Chahal wants to win the franchise the league this time round. “RCB hasn’t won the tournament ever so will be looking to ensure that we win the trophy this time round. It will also be important because we head to the World Cup immediately after that so a happy mindset always helps. We don’t have any other series after that,” he signed off.

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 14:53 IST