Zaheer Khan picks India's X-factor option for T20 World Cup: 'You will see Bumrah and Siraj...'

Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan believes speedsters Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj will spearhead the pace battery of the Men In Blue at the T20 World Cup. Champions in the 2007 edition of the ICC World T20, India defeated Afghanistan 3-0 in its recently concluded T20I series. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, Team India defeated the Rashid Khan-less side in the double Super Over thriller at Bengaluru on Wednesday. The three-match series was India’s final T20I assignment before the 2024 World Cup. Former India pacer Zaheer Khan during an event (Getty Images)

Following a bitter-sweet outing in the Test series against South Africa, pacers Bumrah and Siraj were rested for the Afghanistan T20Is. However, the fast-bowling duo will return to the fold for the high-profile Test series between India and England. Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami was a notable absentee when India announced its squad for the England series. Besides frontline pacers Siraj and Bumrah, India's pace attack also features Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan.

‘He can be an X-factor’: Zaheer on Shami

Speaking on Colors Cineple about India's fast-bowling attack for the next ICC event, former cricketer Zaheer picked Shami as the X-factor option for Rohit's men. "I feel you will see (Jasprit) Bumrah and (Mohammed) Siraj for sure. After that, Arshdeep (Singh), you will get a slight variation because he is a left-armer. He bowls good yorkers. So that is an added advantage. Then I believe (Mohammed) Shami because if he is fit and available, he can be an X-factor option for you during the World Cup. So I will pick these four pacers because four pacers should go for sure," Zaheer said.

Shami recovering from ankle injury

Fast bowler Shami has not played any competitive cricket since the 2023 edition of the One Day International (ODI) World Cup. The senior pacer finished the ICC World Cup as the leading wicket-taker. Shami also became India's all-time leading wicket-taker in the history of the World Cup last year. The 33-year-old fast bowler bagged 24 wickets for India at the ODI World Cup. Shami's inclusion in India's squad for the South Africa series was subject to fitness. Shami was later not cleared by BCCI's medical team, and the pacer was withdrawn from the squad for the Test series against the Proteas. Shami last played a Test for India in June.