Zimbabwe ban: BCCI likely to wait till October before taking call on January home series

The suspension of Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) by the ICC has cast serious doubts on the limited overs away series against India in January next year but the BCCI will wait till October to consider a back-up plan. The ICC Board unanimously decided that ZC, an ICC Full Member, is in breach of Article 2.4 (c) and (d) of its constitution which imposes an obligation on members to provide a process for free and democratic elections.

This has certainly put India’s home T20 series against Zimbabwe in a limbo. India are scheduled to play three T20s in Guwahati on January 5, Indore on January 7 and Pune on January 10.

“Right now, we are not really thinking of any back-up plan. We will wait for the ICC quarterly meeting on October 16. Since they have been given three months to get their house in order, it is only prudent that we wait,” a senior BCCI official privy to the developments in ICC told PTI on Friday.

He however agreed that situation could be a bit different if ZC fails to get a clearance from the ICC in October.”Yes, that’s our dedicated home window. We hope they get their house in order or else we will have to have some plans in place,” he said.

It needs to be checked if there is any full-member nation (Afghanistan, Sri Lanka or West Indies) available for a short tour which will be followed by a mini limited overs series against Australia.

As a consequence of suspension, ICC funding to ZC has been frozen and representative teams from the African nation will not be allowed to participate in any ICC event.The ICC Board heard from both the Sports and Recreation Committee representatives of Zimbabwe government and ZC before making its decision.

Zimbabwe sports minister denies interference in cricket

Zimbabwe sports minister Kirsty Coventry on Friday denied that the government had been interfering in the running of the country’s cricket. Coventry, a former Olympic swimming champion, said in a tweet she was “devastated” by the effect on players of a decision by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to suspend Zimbabwe Cricket because of alleged political interference.

I am devastated that the @ICC ruling has affected our @ZimCricketv Players.



There is need for good governance at ZC for the international success we all want to see. Any decisions towards that should never affect the Players. — Kirsty Coventry (@KirstyCoventry) July 19, 2019

Minister of Sport elects SRC board (ICC do not see this as Gvt interference). SRC is not Government - they are a Public Body. — Kirsty Coventry (@KirstyCoventry) July 19, 2019

I am meeting with both Mens and Ladies Captains today. #Urgent — Kirsty Coventry (@KirstyCoventry) July 19, 2019

Coventry said in her tweet that although the SRC was appointed by the sports minister, “SRC is not government -- they are a public body.” She said in another tweet: “There is need for good governance at ZC for the international success we all want to see.” Coventry added that she would meet the country’s men’s and women’s captains on Friday.

