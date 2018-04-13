24 trekkers rescued from Uttarakhand’s Changshil

Uttarakhand’s State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Friday rescued 24 trekkers who were stranded somewhere on the Changshil trekking route in Uttarkashi district, an official said.

The trekkers, who belong to Gujarat, Karnataka and some other states, were brought to Balawat base camp, some 215 km from here.

Three among them whose medical condition said to be critical were being airlifted till filing of the report. Of 47 trekkers that were stuck on the Changshil route, one died.

Eight groups of Hostel Association of India left for trekking early this week to Changshil meadow from Balawat. Due to bad snowfall and severe weather conditions, four groups were stranded at various locations.

A 24-year-old trekker, Sumit, from Maharashtra died of exposure to extreme cold and fatigue on April 11. His body was airlifted.

The administration informed the SDRF that started the rescue operation.

On April 12, another trekker Dilip Kumar, a resident of Gujarat, was airlifted due to critical condition to a private hospital in the state capital.

On Friday, 30-year-old Pradeep of Bangalore was also airlifted.

Devendra Patwal, SDRF in-charge of Uttarkashi, said, “All trekkers have been successfully rescued.”

Trekkers started from Balawat - which serves as the base camp - have to reach six points to finally reach Changshil. The route passes through Samata, Ghutao, Kali Sankeri, Sunai, Tikuda reaching Changshil.

Last year, two trekkers died on Harsil-Kyarkoti-Lamkhaga Pass in Uttarkashi district and another Indian Oil Corporation officer died in Panpatia glacier in Rudraprayag. In 2016, the army rescued two polish trekkers from Gaumukh.