33 trainee IAS officers test Covid-19 positive

dehradun Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 16:15 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times. Dehradun
         

As many as 33 trainee Indian Administrative Service officers have tested Covid-19 positive at Mussoorie’s Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration and prompted authorities to declare six hostels there as containment zones for 14 days beginning Friday.

In an order issued on Friday, Dehradun district magistrate Ashish Srivastava said the hostels will be under complete lockdown from Friday and all residents will have to remain indoors.

Sub-divisional magistrate Manish Kumar said the institute has been sealed for two days for complete sanitisation as per protocols. “The hostels will remain as containment zones for 14 days. All the patients are being taken care of inside the institute with continuous monitoring from the district administration.”

In a tweet, the Academy said 428 trainees are on campus for the 95th foundation course. “Academy is taking every measure to break the chain of Covid-19 spread in consonance with guidelines of government. Food and other necessities are being delivered to the officer trainees in their hostels by staff who have been equipped adequately in protective gear.”

