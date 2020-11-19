e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Dehradun / Chhath Puja banned in public places in Dehradun due to Covid-19 surge

Chhath Puja banned in public places in Dehradun due to Covid-19 surge

All devotees have been advised to strictly wear masks and follow social distancing measures during the celebrations.

dehradun Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 11:30 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Administration has cited rising number of Covid-19 cases to ban Chhath puja at public places in Dehradun.
Administration has cited rising number of Covid-19 cases to ban Chhath puja at public places in Dehradun. (Subhankar Chakraborty/HT PHOTO/Representative )
         

Dehradun district administration on Wednesday decided not to allow devotees to perform Chhath Puja at public places near rivers or other water bodies in the district due to rising number of Covid-19 cases. People have been asked to celebrate the festival at their homes.

An order issued by the Dehradun district administration on Wednesday states also warns against large gatherings even at homes. “All devotees should strictly wear masks, follow social and physical distancing while celebrating Chhath Puja. People should not gather in large numbers even while celebrating at home. No celebrations will take place in containment zones. Special care should be taken for children below 10-years of age and those above 65-years during celebrations.”

Uttarakhand on Wednesday reported 420 fresh Covid-19 positive cases taking the state’s tally to 69,307. The state also reported death of nine Covid-19 positive patients, taking the tally of total deaths to 1128.

Out of 69,307, who have tested positive so far, a total of 63,420 have recovered successfully, taking the recovery rate in the state to 91.51%. The positivity rate in the state now stands at 5.77%.

On Wednesday, 425 Covid-19 positive people, who had recovered, were discharged from hospitals in different districts with the maximum of 149 from Dehradun district.

Also Read: Work on to get UNESCO World Heritage Site tag for Adi Kailash in Uttarakhand

According to the health bulletin issued on Wednesday, a maximum of 153 Covid-19 cases were reported from Dehradun district. With one positive case, Uttarkashi district reported the least number of cases on Wednesday.

Dehradun district has so far reported the maximum 19,369 Covid-19 positive cases followed by Haridwar (11,562), US Nagar (9,978) and Nainital (8,022). The state health department has so far tested 12.02 lakh people of which results of over 16,000 are pending.

tags
top news
‘Digital India has become a way of life’, says PM Modi at Bengaluru Tech Summit
‘Digital India has become a way of life’, says PM Modi at Bengaluru Tech Summit
Second Covid-19 wave in Mumbai likely around New Year’s Eve
Second Covid-19 wave in Mumbai likely around New Year’s Eve
Ray of hope? Study claims Hepatitis C drugs can be effective against Covid-19
Ray of hope? Study claims Hepatitis C drugs can be effective against Covid-19
Howrah in West Bengal tops the list of most polluted cities in India
Howrah in West Bengal tops the list of most polluted cities in India
Covid-19 negative report gives false hope, don’t go out yet: Experts
Covid-19 negative report gives false hope, don’t go out yet: Experts
Delhi policewoman promoted for tracing 76 missing kids in last 3 months
Delhi policewoman promoted for tracing 76 missing kids in last 3 months
Businessman killed in Delhi, body thrown off train in Gujarat
Businessman killed in Delhi, body thrown off train in Gujarat
‘Covaxin’s efficacy expected to be more than 90%’: PGI Rohtak’s V-C
‘Covaxin’s efficacy expected to be more than 90%’: PGI Rohtak’s V-C
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChhath Puja 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

dehradun news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In