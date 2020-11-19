Chhath Puja banned in public places in Dehradun due to Covid-19 surge

dehradun

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 11:30 IST

Dehradun district administration on Wednesday decided not to allow devotees to perform Chhath Puja at public places near rivers or other water bodies in the district due to rising number of Covid-19 cases. People have been asked to celebrate the festival at their homes.

An order issued by the Dehradun district administration on Wednesday states also warns against large gatherings even at homes. “All devotees should strictly wear masks, follow social and physical distancing while celebrating Chhath Puja. People should not gather in large numbers even while celebrating at home. No celebrations will take place in containment zones. Special care should be taken for children below 10-years of age and those above 65-years during celebrations.”

Uttarakhand on Wednesday reported 420 fresh Covid-19 positive cases taking the state’s tally to 69,307. The state also reported death of nine Covid-19 positive patients, taking the tally of total deaths to 1128.

Out of 69,307, who have tested positive so far, a total of 63,420 have recovered successfully, taking the recovery rate in the state to 91.51%. The positivity rate in the state now stands at 5.77%.

On Wednesday, 425 Covid-19 positive people, who had recovered, were discharged from hospitals in different districts with the maximum of 149 from Dehradun district.

According to the health bulletin issued on Wednesday, a maximum of 153 Covid-19 cases were reported from Dehradun district. With one positive case, Uttarkashi district reported the least number of cases on Wednesday.

Dehradun district has so far reported the maximum 19,369 Covid-19 positive cases followed by Haridwar (11,562), US Nagar (9,978) and Nainital (8,022). The state health department has so far tested 12.02 lakh people of which results of over 16,000 are pending.