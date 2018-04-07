Conspiracy by BJP to delay Uttarakhand municipal poll: Harish Rawat

Noting that the state is going through a “nearly constitutional crisis” over delay in holding urban local body poll, Congress leader Harish Rawat on Saturday sought Governor KK Paul’s intervention.

Former chief minister Rawat said by not holding the civic polls on time, the BJP government has disregarded both judiciary and the state election commission.

The state was to hold civic poll in April. The last urban local body poll in the state was held in April 2013.

Rawat urged the governor to direct the state government to hold talks immediately with the state poll panel on electoral notification and polling dates.

“Just to gain political mileage, the BJP government is deliberately delaying the civic poll process. When chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat is not giving time for a meeting with state election commissioner Subardhan for almost six months, it gives impression about attitude and thinking of the BJP government towards constitutional institutions and norms,” Rawat said.

On the recent Dalit protest, the former CM said the central government’s apathy towards Dalits in many states, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, has resulted in disenchantment and anger among the community.

Rawat also announced to stage a silent sit-in-protest at Jeopata village in Haridwar on Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14.

“In BJP-ruled states, condition of Dalits has been woeful,” said Rawat, who is speculated to contest the 2019 general election on Congress ticket from Haridwar.