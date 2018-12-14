Elephants help police curb illicit liquor trade in Uttarakhand

The strong olfactory sense elephants are known for has come as a blessing in disguise for the police in curbing illicit liquor trade in Uttarakhand’s Udham SinghNagar district. The animals find lahan, the substance used for brewing liquor, hidden in forests of Khatima in the district, and destroy them.

Country-made liquor is produced in abundance in the rural areas of Khatima, Sitarganj, Kichha, Rudrapur, Bazpur, Nagpur and Kashipur in US Nagar. Manufacturers brew it near nullahsdeep inside the forests or near the villages to avoid police raids as flowing water is required for fermentation.

Lahan is sealed in barrels or polythene bags and buried for four to five days for fermentation. Elephants reach the spot bysmelling the substance and destroy the barrels to consume the liquor, said Yogesh Upadhaya, inspector, Khatima police station.

He said some traders keep the barrels on scaffoldingson trees but they are easily spotted by the police.

Several illicit liquor traders operate out of Kilpura forest range of Khatima, which is an elephant corridor.

“Miscreants have been brewing liquor in the forests for a long time. But now they are facing threat from elephants,” said Upadhyay.

A villager, on condition of anonymity said: “The liquor is sold for Rs 80 to 100 per litre in villages. Since it is cheaper than liquor available in the market, people buy it even after knowing its impact on health... Elephants are playing vital role in curbing the trade.”

