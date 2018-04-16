Fearing crackdown, businessmen pull down encroached structures in Rudrapur market

Encroachers, most of them businessmen, on Monday started to vacate areas they occupied in Rudrapur’s main market fearing action from authorities.

The businessmen, who erected tin sheds on footpaths, already removed their belongings while those, who built concrete structures, hired labourers.

District magistrate (DM) Neeraj Khairwal and senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sadanand Date on Monday inspected the market to take stock the situation.

Khairwal said encroachments would be removed at any cost before April 25 and it would be better if the businessmen quit themselves to avoid heavy loss.

The district administration was planning to launch an anti-encroachment drive in the market on Monday following a high court directive but postponed it till April 15 on request of encroachers, who assured that they will remove their belongings.

Khairwal said compliance of the high court’s order was the administration’s top priority.

Local MLA Rajkumar Thukral, who also visited the site, said, “All businessmen, who have erected tin sheds and structures on footpath are removing them to co-operate the administration.”

Meanwhile, a contempt of court notice was issued against the district magistrate and mukhya nagar adhikari of Nagar Nigam for non-compliance of the high court order and failing to remove the encroachment.

They were ordered to clarify the situation on April 25 after removal of encroachments.

The high court Nainital passed an order on June 20, 2016 for removal of encroachments on footpath and green belt for smooth traffic in Rudrapur on a writ filed by NGO Pratingya.

Acting on the order, the Nagar Nigam identified 1,319 encroachment points in the town but failed to act. After some time, the NGO wrote to Nagar Nigam for the compliance of the court order.

On this, Nagar Nigam only issued notices to encroachers for removal of encroachments, but didn’t take action.

According to sources in the NGO, when encroachments were not removed despite of several correspondences with the civic body, the NGO again approached the court.

Taking cognizance of non-compliance, the court issued contempt of court notices to concerned officers.

To avoid contempt, mukhya nagar adhikari of Nagar Nigam Jaybharat Singh had convened a meeting and decided to start the anti-encroachment drive from April 6, but due to Nepalese prime minister KP Sharma Oli’s visit to Pantnagar on April 8 it was postponed till April 10.