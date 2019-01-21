Five-year-old girl allegedly raped by tuition teacher in Uttarakhand’s US Nagar

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her tuition teacher in Udham Singh Nagar district’s Sitarganj area on Friday, police said.

Sanjay Kumar, in-charge, Sitarganj police station, said the incident came to light on Saturday late evening following which the girl’s parents approached the police.

Kumar said the accused Jeevan Bisht, principal of a local private school, used to come to the house of the girl for tuitions. “When the parents found what he had done to their daughter who is studying in LKG, they caught him and handed him over to the police,” he said.

Kumar said they have lodged a case under Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape) and various provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 against the accused. Police said that once the medical reports of the girl comes and interrogation is completed, they will decide whether more IPC sections need to be added to the FIR.

This is not the first such incident involving a minor in Kumaon. Earlier this month, a 12-year-old girl who was found to be pregnant here by doctors, accused her uncle, based in Uttar Pradesh, of raping her. Following this, Nainital police filed a case under IPC section 376 (rape) and various provisions of the POCSO Act, 2012 against the man.

In November last year, Nainital police booked a bank employee for alleged sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl.

