Forest dept forms team to tackle crocodiles menace

Crocodiles are posing threat to human live in Udham Singh Nagar after water-level of rivers has increased due to monsoon rain.

The crocodiles are not only reaching near populace, but also entering houses. To avoid man and crocodile conflict, the forest department has activated its quick response team (QRT).

A crocodile entered Kala Singh’s house in Kathangri village on NH-75 under Sitarganj tehsil on Thursday. He informed the forest department about the presence of unwanted guest.

A QRT reached the spot immediately and rescued the crocodile.

According to range officer of Barakoli range, Pradeep Dhaulakhandi, the crocodile was released in Baigul dam after the rescue operation.

Another crocodile is roaming in Bizti village in same tehsil these days. According to the villagers, it has devoured three dogs of the village last week.

The department was informed about the crocodile, but it went into pond and disappeared by the time QRT reached the spot.

Crocodiles have become a menace in Khatima, Nanakmatta and Sitarganj area of the district for the past few years.

In 2016 in Nanakmatta, Sandeep Singh of Gyanpur Gauri was attacked and devoured by a crocodile while he was crossing the Dehwa river to go to school. Ten days later, in another incident, Amrik Singh of the same village was attacked by crocodile when he was returning home from Nanakmatta market and crossing the river.

In 2017, a crocodile attacked Gurcharan Singh of Bidora village when he was in a paddy field along with his father. He sustained serious injuries.

According to forest department sources, crocodile have been spotted in half-a-dozen villages of Sitarganj and Khatima tehsil in the district this year. They were spotted either in the field or in houses.

Pradeep Dhaulakhandi, ranger of Barakoli range said: “We have formed a quick response team to deal with crocodile and snake menace.”

“This team will immediately come into action as soon as we get the information about spotting crocodiles or snakes like python from the villagers. Last year, five crocodiles were rescued and released QRT in nearby dams.”

He also asked villagers not to go near nullah or cross the rivers where crocodiles’ existence is noticed.