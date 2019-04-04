Girl raped in Dehradun school where boy was killed: SCPCR

A Class 7 girl was raped in 2012 in a Dehradun school where a 12-year-old boy was beaten to death allegedly by his seniors last month, alleged Usha Negi, the chairperson of the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR).

Negi told reporters on Thursday that the girl’s rape was hushed up by the school authorities. School officials could not be contacted for comments.

“We have learnt that a girl studying in Class 7 in 2012 was also raped by school staff, but nothing happened in that case,” said Negi.

The SCPCR chairperson also alleged that a boy from the same school went missing in 2017 from a school trip to Narendra Nagar in Tehri Garhwal district and the boy has not been traced till now.

Negi also questioned the probe into the death of the 12-year-old boy in March, and demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 23:55 IST