Have collected videos, identifying miscreants of Dalanwala clash: Police

Police have gathered videos of the clash that took place between two communities in Dalanwala area of Dehradun on Monday and are trying to identify people who were responsible for disrupting law and order.

Jaya Baluni, CO, Dalanwala, said, “We have collected many videos shot by locals and are trying to identify the miscreants. Once they are identified, we will initiate proceedings to book them.”

Meanwhile, deployment of Police Armed Constabulary (PAC) continued in MDDA Colony of Dalanwala, a day after members of two communities clashed over an alleged illegal construction in a madrasa. Police had resorted to lathicharge to disperse the crowd.

At the centre of the controversy are two flats of the Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA) in Dalanwala that were reportedly allocated to the Waqf Board in a residential colony on the condition that no alteration will be made therein. It is alleged that the separating wall between the two flats has been demolished to make way for a big hall where a madrasa is being run.

Members of one community have also objected to a construction that was started four days back on the first floor of the said flats. They have accused members of the other community of using the premises as a religious place, something they claim is violative of MDDA norms.

Contacted, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nivedita Kukreti Kumar, said, “We have issued instructions that people from outside the colony will not enter the area and that the matter will be resolved by the locals among themselves.”

Asked if it was a pre-planned clash, considering that people in large numbers from both the communities reached the spot in no time, she said, “I won’t say it was pre-planned. Distance is not a barrier in the city. It hardly takes any time for people to reach the place. You also have to give credit to mobile phone (for faster communication). There were around 100 people who had gathered at the spot.”

On why action was not taken early even though there had been complaints, she said it is the responsibility of the MDDA. “Our job is to ensure that the law and order is maintained. Things did not go out of control because there was police presence. Other actions have to be taken by MDDA.”

It is learnt the MDDA was in the know of the controversy for years. Recently it had sent some officials to inspect the place who had also reportedly asked the occupants to refrain from any construction.

Meanwhile, Baluni also said that members of the two communities have been asked to come forward with relevant documents to present their claims.